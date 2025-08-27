Catholic Diocese of Richmond 'heartbroken' over deadly shooting at Minneapolis school

RICHMOND, Va. — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond is asking people to pray for those impacted by Wednesday's deadly shooting, which police say happened at an all-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed and 17 others were left injured when a gunman opened fire during the mass, police said. The injured include 14 children between the ages of 6 and 15 and three adults in their 80s. Officials said they are expected to recover.

Watch related: Archbishop Bernard Hebda reads message from Pope Leo XIV following school shooting

Archbishop Bernard Hebda reads message from Pope Leo XIV following school shooting

Authorities said the gunman shot dozens of rounds from outside the church, targeting children and worshipers. The shooter has since been identified as Robin Westman, who police say acted alone before taking their own life.

Prayers for those impacted by the tragic shooting are pouring in from across the country, including out of Richmond. Bishop Barry C. Knestout of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond shared the following statement Wednesday:

“As a Church, we are all heartbroken over the tragic shooting this morning at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis that took the lives of precious children and injured more than a dozen others. I am filled with even more profound sadness to learn that the horrors of this violence took place during an all-school Mass.







“The Diocese of Richmond remains firmly committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the loved ones entrusted to our schools. We implement a wide variety of measures to protect our school communities, including Emergency Response Plans tailored to the unique needs of each school. Each time we hear about a tragedy such as this one, we are reminded of the importance of remaining vigilant.







“I ask everyone to join me in prayer for those who have tragically died and all those affected by today’s horrific violence, especially the families, first responders, the Annunciation community, and the entire Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis. May they find peace and comfort in Our Lord Jesus Christ.”



Click here for updates as authorities continue investigating the shooting.