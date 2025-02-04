Cory Bigsby, found guilty of killing son Codi, to face child neglect charges in July

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, the Hampton man currently serving a decades-long sentence for killing his son Codi, will face another trial in July.

Bigsby had a pre-trial hearing Tuesday for child abuse and neglect charges for his four sons. The charges are unrelated to Codi's disappearance.

Watch: Cory Bigsby sentenced to 45 years for killing his son Codi

Cory Bigsby sentenced to 45 years for killing his son Codi

During Tuesday's hearing, Bigsby's trial was set for July 14. Motions will be heard in preparation for the trial on June 5.

Four days were set aside for the trial.

The trial was initially supposed to start Tuesday. After court, Curtis Brown, one of Bigsby's defense attorneys, expressed disappointment with the trial taking place later in the year.

“The last time we were here in October, the Commonwealth said that the family needs closure. Let’s hurry up and get a quick date because the family needs closure. Then, all of a sudden, [the prosecution] asks for a continuance. So we’re very disappointed by that," said Brown.

News Everything we know about the case of Codi Bigsby Heather Eckstine

News 3 also spoke with people supporting the Bigsby children.

Alissa Hendry said she was one of the many people who helped search for Codi when he was reported missing. She hopes the upcoming trial results in justice for the Bigsby children.

“Knowing them, being involved in their lives, it’s important that they get justice as well so that they can continue to thrive and do well in life," said Hendry.

Hampton's Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell declined to do an interview.

News 3 did ask him why Bigsby is being tried on the charges if he's already serving what likely amounts to the rest of his life behind bars.

Bell said in Virginia, inmates are eligible for geriatric parole once they turn 60. Having the additional charges against him, if he is convicted, would be something else that would have to be considered when deciding if he gets parole or not.

Bigsby is currently serving a 45-year sentence. Last March, a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and concealment of a body in connection to Codi's death.

Codi was reported missing by Bigsby himself on Jan. 31, 2022. To this day, Codi’s body hasn’t been found, but law enforcement believes he’s dead. It was a rare case for prosecutors, who charged a murder crime without Codi's body.

Codi's disappearance garnered widespread attention in the Hampton community and beyond. Shortly after he was reported missing, citizens organized search parties and worked to spread awareness about his disappearance. As time passed, community members continued to organize vigils for the toddler.

Watch: Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney shares next steps in case against Cory Bigsby

'Not one ounce of mercy:' Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney shares next steps in case against Cory Bigsby

Following last year's trial, Bell said Bigsby is facing around 150 years for the child abuse and neglect charges.

“It’s somewhere in that range, 156 years, that he’s facing. And yes, I will be asking for the maximum on that," said Bell, later adding that prosecutors "are not going to spare one ounce of mercy for him."