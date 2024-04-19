Watch Now
Accomack County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting death on Dennis Dr

Posted at 6:03 PM, Apr 19, 2024
This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with Shore Daily News.

ACCOMACK Co., Va.—On Thursday at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the 25000 block of Dennis Drive Parksley, Virginia, according to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells. Upon deputies arrival they discovered an unresponsive male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The male, identified as Kevin Thomas Boggs, 52, of Parksley, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The decedent was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department, no charges have yet been filed in relation to the homicide.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Parksley Volunteer Fire Department, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

An investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone with information on these or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

