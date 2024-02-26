Man accused of shooting, killing grandmother in Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Police have arrested and charged 25-year-old Anthony Mercado after police say he shot and killed his grandmother.

On Feb. 24 just after 5 p.m., Cape Charles police responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Tazewell Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located one victim, now identified as Jane McKinley. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they identified a suspect at the scene, identified as Mercado, and took him into custody at 5:07 p.m.

Mercado, who police say is McKinley's grandson, has been charged with second degree murder, reckless handling of a firearm, and malicious discharge of a firearm in a dwelling.

Cape Charles police say more charges are likely to follow in the investigation.

