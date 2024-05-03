Man wanted for car theft outside Chesapeake Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say a woman has been charged and a man is wanted following a vehicle theft Thursday at a local business.

Police say they were called for a report of larceny outside a Walmart located at 1500 Sam's Circle. That's near the Sam's Club, Dollar Tree, At Home and Walmart Supercenter off of North Battlefield Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled the area, according to a press release.

Police say the driver continued at slow speeds while a female passenger held her hands out the window with the passenger door ajar.

Officers say the woman, 47-year-old Rosalyn Quinn, fell out of the vehicle and the driver continued as police pursued him.

Police say they ended the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle in the area of Military Highway South and Interstate 464 North.

Quinn is facing several criminal charges for her participation in the theft.

The driver has been identified as 50-year-old Lydell Davonne Webb. He is wanted on charges of reckless driving, felony eluding, and robbery.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.