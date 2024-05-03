Watch Now
Man charged with murder in connection to deadly Portsmouth shooting

Tyree Soto, 20, charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, and shooting in commission of a felony
portsmouth police
Posted at 12:01 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 12:01:07-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a local man in April.

On April 15, police say they responded to the area of 900 Suburban Parkway for a reported shooting. That's near the Navy Gateway Inns Suites Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

When officers arrived, they say they found 33-year-old Wayne Morris suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police say.

Tyree Soto, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, and shooting in commission of a felony, according to police.

Soto has been arraigned and is currently being held without bond.

News 3 will continue to update you as we learn more.

