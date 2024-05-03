Man charged with murder in connection to deadly Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a local man in April.
On April 15, police say they responded to the area of 900 Suburban Parkway for a reported shooting. That's near the Navy Gateway Inns Suites Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
When officers arrived, they say they found 33-year-old Wayne Morris suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police say.
News
Hampton Roads 2024 Homicide Tracker
10:37 AM, Jan 09, 2024
Tyree Soto, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, and shooting in commission of a felony, according to police.
Soto has been arraigned and is currently being held without bond.
News 3 will continue to update you as we learn more.