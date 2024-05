CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are looking for a suspect after a shooting killed a man Sunday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at a business in the 5100 block of W. Military Highway. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Police said a suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

As police investigate, they're asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.