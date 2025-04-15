Three injured in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Virginia Beach Monday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:17 p.m. on the 4700 block of Haygood Road. Three people were injured in the shooting, one with serious injuries.

We will provide more details as they become available.

