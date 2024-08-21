Croatan residents say Dominion Energy wind turbine project causes loud noises

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach got an update from Dominion Energy on where they are on their wind turbine project in Tuesday's early council meeting.

Dominion energy says they are continuing to do construction in Virginia Beach neighborhoods.

Dominion energy says the $9 billion wind turbine project will bring more reliable, sustainable energy for more than 600,000 households.

Watch: Dominion Energy addresses Croatan residents' concerns about loud noises

Dominion Energy addresses Croatan residents' concerns about loud noises in wind turbine project construction

They say once the project is complete, 176 wind turbines will be off the Virginia Beach coast to provide more reliable energy.

But neighbors in the Croatan area say the noise and vibrations are driving them crazy.

"It’s a peaceful neighborhood. Since November when they started construction, it’s been a nightmare. They’re noise that wakes us up at night shaking our beds," John Knight, a Croatan resident said.

Knight has lived in Croatan for 6 years.

Watch: Virginia Beach business loses some property to Dominion Energy wind project

'We lost the battle last week:' Virginia Beach business loses some property to Dominion Energy wind project

Knight shared a this video with News 3's Leondra Head that shows the loud noises he hears from inside of his home.

"We had a mirror fall off our bathroom and crash. Within the last few months, our deck has come apart. There's hours in the day where it’s shaking back and forth. Naturally, it’s going to loosen up," Knight said.

Julie Brown, another Crotan resident says the loud construction noises also wake her up while sleeping.

"I was awoken by the room shaking," Brown said.

Watch: How is Dominion Energy easing concerns before next phase of offshore wind farm construction?

Dominion Energy issues update on offshore wind turbine energy project

News 3's Leondra Head asked a Dominion Energy rep how they are addressing the loud noises.

"You may hear a sharp beep, beep, beep noise. But we’ve asked our vendor to switch out that sound to more of a whoosh, whoosh sound. So it could be quieter. We’re putting up sound panels to mitigate sound waves created by some of the activities," Jeremy Slayton said.

As for Knight, he says he and his Croatan neighbors are taking legal action.

"We did meet with an attorney last week. Several neighbors met with the attorney. We’re looking at our options because Dominion Energy hasn’t paid any claims for the damage they’ve caused," Knight said.

Dominion Energy says the wind energy turbine project will be complete in late 2026.