Edenton man charged in connection to multi N.C. county death investigation

EDENTON, N.C. — An Edenton man is in custody on charges related to a death investigation.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and the Chowan County Sheriff's Office are conducting a joint death investigation, according to a release about the charges.

Law enforcement is still waiting on a positive identification of the victim, believed to be 19-year-old Amarriah Smith, according to the release.

Jordan Isaiah Thomas, 29, of Edenton has is a suspect in the case and is in custody on two charges: larceny of a motor vehicle and concealing the death of a person in Beaufort County, according to the release. An additional warrant for murder out of Chowan County was is obtained for Thomas.

The Chowan Sheriff's Office says that the investigation is ongoing.