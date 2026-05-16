Great Bridge Women's Club sponsors Treakle Elementary School educational tour

Treakle Elementary students explore wetlands at Paradise Creek Nature Park with Elizabeth River Project

**Meteorologist Tony Nargi joined a 4th grade class on an environmental tour to learn about local wildlife and habitats.**

Students from Treakle Elementary got an up-close look at the wetlands at Paradise Creek Nature Park during an environmental tour hosted by the Great Bridge Women's Club and the Elizabeth River Project.

The tour gave students a chance to explore the animals and habitats in their own backyards, spotting crabs, birds, and even a snake along the trail.

I was also on hand to answer weather questions from Mrs. Jones' 4th grade class.

One student, Bryson, had a question ready to go.

"My name is Bryson and I want to know, how does lightning start?"

The Elizabeth River Project used the outing to connect what students see in the park to what they learn in the classroom.

"Just getting the children to see the river, and how it all does connect. And we're legit a five-minute bus ride down the street," Stacey Sherrill said.

Educators Tiffany Jones and Stacey Sherrill are working to teach the next generation how to care for the environment and protect species like Blue Crabs.

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