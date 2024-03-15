Virginia lawmakers propose millions of dollars for environmental investments in latest budget

Millions of dollars to support cleaner water, flood protection, reducing pollution and more.

That's what's in the latest budget proposal, put together by Virginia lawmakers.

But it's not a done deal just yet.

I spoke to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to find out more on how these proposals could impact our area.

“We're really excited to see that funding,” said Jay Ford, the Virginia Policy Manager for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

He spoke with us about the budget proposal Virginia lawmakers recently released with plans for significant environmental investments.

Among them, $400 million to fund upgrades at wastewater treatment plants, over $1 million dollars to study conservation opportunities in the commonwealth’s forests and $100 million for the community flood preparedness fund.

“Our community flood preparedness fund is it's based on two major principles,” said Ford. “One is equity, and making sure that climate impacts don't disproportionately harm those with the least amount of resources to do something about it.”

He says the second main pillar focuses on nature-based solutions—which work not on trying to keep the water out, but instead figuring out a better way to live with it.

“Look for those low points, implement some kind of green design via a stormwater park, a public space in any kind of retention area using natural features that the community can benefit from and take advantage of when it's dry,” said Ford.

Lawmakers have also included language to return Virginia to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative—a multi-state carbon emission reduction program.

“The joint budget that was proposed is really a great signal to the Commonwealth that, you know, we're going to keep Virginia moving forward,” Democratic Delegate Michael Feggans told me.

Feggans represents the 97th District.

He tells me from the campaign trail last year to this day, climate resiliency has been one of the biggest issues he’s been asked about.

“It's extremely important to in terms of supporting these efforts, you know, we're hearing it not just from the voters, we're hearing it from, from the data from the science that's been available,” said Feggans.

“It's got to make economic sense,” said Republican Delegate Robert Bloxom. “Some of those proposals just to me don't make economic sense.”

Delegate Bloxom represents the 100th district, and he says it's not likely that all of the money lawmakers put in this year's budget for environmental purposes will become a reality.

For instance, an additional $1 million dollars for oyster replenishment in the Chesapeake Bay.

“There are some things that the governor just will not, you know, agree to,” said Bloxom. “So, I don't know if he's going to try to amend the budget, or if he's going to, you know, veto it. We have to start over again. We'll have to wait and see.”

But Ford is hoping these investments continue so Hampton Roads can be a climate ready community.

“All the things that are wonderful about Hampton Roads are tied to our natural resources, our economy is tied to these waters and our quality of life,” Ford told me. “So, when the state makes these kinds of strong investments, it is hugely impactful.”

The budget has now passed the general assembly the governor now has a month to make changes and take action.