First 30 people at Virginia Beach Little Caesars opening Feb. 3 get free pizza for a year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Little Caesars is opening on Virginia Beach Boulevard on Feb. 3 and the restaurant says that the first 30 people customers get free pizza for a year.

A release from the company originally said that the opening was on Jan.13, and that the first 50 customers would get free pizza for a year. An updated release from the company on Jan. 16 said that the new opening date for the Virginia Beach Boulevard location is Feb. 3, and that the first 50 customers would get free pizza for a year.

Virginia Beach New VB Little Caesars promises year of free pizza for first 50 customers Sammi Bilitz

A third release sent to News 3 on Wednesday clarified that Little Caesars would offer free pizza to the first 30 customers to attend the opening on Feb. 3 and that the company "made right with the customers that came out on January 13th and all of them received Free Pizza for one year."

The new store in Virginia Beach is the franchisee, Tony Kelly's, first restaurant. Kelly is a proud U.S. Navy Veteran with 28 years of service.

The grand opening will start at 10 a.m. at 3742 Virginia Beach Boulevard. The location will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.