New grand opening date for Virginia Beach Little Caesars promising 1 year of free pizza to first 50 customers

Posted at 3:45 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 15:46:26-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Little Caesars coming to Virginia Beach Boulevard will have it's grand opening on Feb. 3.

A previous release from the company said that the grand opening was on Jan. 13, and that the first 50 customers would get free pizza for a year.

Little Caesars pizza

News

Free pizza for 1 year to first 50 customers at new VB Little Caesars

Web Staff
10:50 PM, Jan 11, 2024

The company says that there was a "mix-up" with the opening dates, but that it still plans to honor the free pizza for the first 50 customer's who show up on Feb. 3.

Little Caesars said that the Virginia Beach franchise is reaching out directly to all the customers who came out to the location on Jan. 13.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 at 3742 Virginia Beach Blvd. The store will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

