Free pizza for 1 year to first 50 customers at new Little Caesars in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Little Caesars is celebrating the grand opening of its new restaurant in Virginia Beach by giving away free pizza for one year to the first 50 customers

The new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on January 13 starting at 10 a.m., loctated at 3742 Virginia Beach Blvd.

The Virginia Beach Little Caesars location is open Monday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information about Little Caesars in Virginia Beach, call (757)-937-0598 or visit LittleCaesars.com.

Top Stories: Thursday, Jan. 11

The new store in Virginia Beach is the franchisee, Tony Kelly's, first restaurant. Kelly is a proud U.S. Navy Veteran with 28 years of service.

“Little Caesars is a globally recognized pizza chain that has revolutionized the pizza industry with its continuously evolving menu and innovative technology that efficiently streamlines operations,” said Little Caesars franchisee Tony Kelly. “It’s because of this recognition and the brand’s dedication to offering quality pizza at affordable prices that we chose to franchise with Little Caesars. We know our community in Virginia Beach will be excited to welcome Little Caesars to the neighborhood.”