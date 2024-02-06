Former VB elementary school employee to serve 20 years in prison on child porn charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Bruce Crouse Jr., 57, formerly of the 3500 block of Kings Lake Drive, was sentenced Tuesday on child porn charges and will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the crimes in Oct. 2023.

Crouse, a former employee at Arrowhead Elementary School, was charged with possession of child pornography, four counts of possession of child pornography - subsequent offense, reproduce, transmit, sell, etc. child pornography, and four counts of reproduce, transmit, sell, etc. child pornography - subsequent offense.

The Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney in Virginia Beach says if the matter had gone to trial, the Commonwealth's evidence would have proven that in 2019, investigators with the Virginia Beach Police Department began an investigation involving a BitTorrent network that was sharing images of child sexual abuse material.

From Oct. 2018 to July 2022, over 10,000 files of child pornography were shared from a residence with an address of 3512 Kings Lake Drive, according to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

The Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney says that a thorough investigation revealed that Crouse resided at that address and was responsible for sharing the child pornography.

Crouse was arrested while he was at work at Arrowhead Elementary School in Virginia Beach and in an interview with police, admitted that he was responsible for sharing all of the child pornography coming from his residence.

Crouse was sentenced to 70 years in prison with 50 years suspended, leaving 20 years to serve.