Gaston, a very good boy and VB sheriff's office bomb detection dog, retires

Thursday marked the retirement of Gaston, a bomb-detection dog for the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office (VBSO).

VBSO hosted a final walkout at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center for the 8-year-old German shepherd to celebrate his long service with the office.

“We are sad to see K9 Gaston go. He has been a tremendous asset to the VBSO and the Virginia Beach community,” said Sheriff Rocky Holcomb. “We are proud of our K9 partners and wish Gaston a long, healthy retirement.”

Gaston has been with VSBO since 2019 and has helped with 1,635 searches in multiple locations, including Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, Norfolk International Airport and many more, VSBO said.

Gaston's age, the physical demands of the job and the expiration of his Virginia Police Work Dog Association certification were all factors that led to his retirement, according to VBSO.

Sergent Aaron Whitehead, Gaston's handler, will adopt him, allowing him to enjoy life as a treasured house dog.

“K9 Gaston is extremely hard-working and dedicated, but his light-hearted and entertaining personality make him one-of-a-kind and the perfect K9 partner. We thank K9 Gaston for his remarkable service and look forward to his next chapter, becoming a couch-potato with unlimited treats at the Whitehead residence," Whitehead said.

In addition to his retirement, in May this year, the Wasserhund Brewing Company named a beer after Gaston, the Deputy Gaston Munich Helles Lager, marking the brewery's first tribute to working dogs, VBSO shared.