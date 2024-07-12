Getting the most of Amazon Prime Day deals

It's easy to feel panicked when you see companies offering a deal or sale.

You might worry that if you don't buy the product at that moment then you'll miss out on significant savings.

After years of research, experts with Consumer Reports say that’s not always the case. In fact, they say, sometimes what’s being advertised as a “deal,” isn’t actually a deal.

As we’re coming up on Amazon Prime Day, on July 16th and 17th, Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports says they’re expecting prices to rival Black Friday deals.

While there's a lot to consider, Gordon says to shop with a keen eye. She tells me, "We also see a lot of items [to] be marked as prime exclusive deals that are the same price that they've been for weeks or months."

Although Amazon is not the only retailer offering discounts.

"Ever since Amazon started rolling out Prime Day, we have seen other retailers [like Walmart and Target] offer competing sales," she says. "You're going to find the same prices pretty much everywhere in most cases [on items like tech, or kitchen appliances]."

Watch more savings:

Save on your back to school shopping

For parents or students looking to buy, Gordon adds, "If you're starting back-to-school shopping, that is kind of when things kick off. So, you can look for discounts on headphones, laptops, printers -- things of that nature."

While companies are targeting consumers, it’s important to watch your budget.

"The really tricky thing with shopping sales is you don't know if you're getting the best price ever -- or if you wait another month, you'll be able to save an extra $50 or $100. So, it really comes down to knowing what your own budget is, knowing what the product typically costs, and being able to tell whether or not you're actually getting the savings that the site says that you are."

If you can’t afford it now, keep in mind Amazon also has a big sale For Labor Day, and again in October, as well as Black Friday in November.

Click here to see how Consumer Reports rates the Amazon Prime Day deals.