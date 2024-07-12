Watch Now
News

Actions

Getting the most of Amazon Prime Day deals

Anchor Erin Miller talks to Consumer Reports about the best deals and how to protect your money
Is Amazon Prime day really a good deal?
Amazon logo
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 12, 2024

It's easy to feel panicked when you see companies offering a deal or sale.

You might worry that if you don't buy the product at that moment then you'll miss out on significant savings.

After years of research, experts with Consumer Reports say that’s not always the case. In fact, they say, sometimes what’s being advertised as a “deal,” isn’t actually a deal.

As we’re coming up on Amazon Prime Day, on July 16th and 17th, Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports says they’re expecting prices to rival Black Friday deals.

While there's a lot to consider, Gordon says to shop with a keen eye. She tells me, "We also see a lot of items [to] be marked as prime exclusive deals that are the same price that they've been for weeks or months."

Although Amazon is not the only retailer offering discounts.

"Ever since Amazon started rolling out Prime Day, we have seen other retailers [like Walmart and Target] offer competing sales," she says. "You're going to find the same prices pretty much everywhere in most cases [on items like tech, or kitchen appliances]."

Watch more savings:

Save on your back to school shopping

For parents or students looking to buy, Gordon adds, "If you're starting back-to-school shopping, that is kind of when things kick off. So, you can look for discounts on headphones, laptops, printers -- things of that nature."

While companies are targeting consumers, it’s important to watch your budget.

"The really tricky thing with shopping sales is you don't know if you're getting the best price ever -- or if you wait another month, you'll be able to save an extra $50 or $100. So, it really comes down to knowing what your own budget is, knowing what the product typically costs, and being able to tell whether or not you're actually getting the savings that the site says that you are."

If you can’t afford it now, keep in mind Amazon also has a big sale For Labor Day, and again in October, as well as Black Friday in November.

Click here to see how Consumer Reports rates the Amazon Prime Day deals.

More local news
VB lifeguard

Virginia Beach

VB lifeguards help 166 lost children over July 4th holiday weekend

Anthony Sabella
7:56 AM, Jul 12, 2024
Poster image (14).jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Mahjong popularity growing in Hampton Roads

Beverly Kidd
5:54 AM, Jul 12, 2024
Virginia State Police

Norfolk

VSP investigating shooting between two vehicles at HRBT

Foster Meyerson
5:37 AM, Jul 12, 2024
75+ firefighters put out 3-alarm fire along Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

Oceanfront businesses rebuild after devastating fire 1 year ago

Angela Bohon
6:50 PM, Jul 11, 2024
Poster image (2).jpg

Suffolk

Suffolk superintendent addresses intruder incident at Kilby Shores Elem.

John Hood
5:47 PM, Jul 11, 2024
Commonwealth Senior Living

Norfolk

Wednesday's Norfolk homicide raises questions about elder abuse

Colter Anstaett
4:54 PM, Jul 11, 2024
HRBT expansion project.png

Hampton

Man goes overboard near the HRBT: Hampton Fire & Rescue

David Lance
4:15 PM, Jul 11, 2024
gloucester SRO.png

Gloucester County

Former Wendy's employee brings firearm into restaurant: GSCO

Web Staff
4:02 PM, Jul 11, 2024
Swimming Advisory

News

Hilton Park Beach, parts of Buckroe Beach in Hampton under swim advisories

Web Staff
3:41 PM, Jul 11, 2024
original-1DC4C7CC-D25C-4D5D-BBFB-2E3E75368461.jpeg

Norfolk

Pig rescued from Norfolk house fire

Foster Meyerson
1:25 PM, Jul 11, 2024
Where The Waves Break surfing exhibit

Hometown History

Hometown History: New exhibit about OBX surfing history

Myles Henderson
10:19 AM, Jul 11, 2024
20240712_085857.jpg

Military

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG to return following 9-month deployment

Foster Meyerson
10:13 AM, Jul 11, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

WTKR will match first $4k in donations