ECSU shifts to remote learning for semester following on-campus shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, NC — Elizabeth City State University will proceed with virtual classes until the end of the semester starting Wednesday in wake of the on-campus shooting that left one dead and five others injured Sunday morning, according to university officials.

Watch: Memorial created in response to weekend fatal shooting on ECSU campus

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., just hours after the annual "Viking Fest Yard Fest" was held on the quad, according to university officials. A memorial comprised of flowers, pictures, balloons, and a teddy bear was set up following the shooting. Joshua Smallwood, an ECSU student who was present at the event says he's "glad we’re all here for each other as a community. We’re still here praying for our group. None of this should’ve happened. It was senseless."

In a statement, the university said "ECSU has increased patrols across campus." In the direct aftermath of the shooting, the university was placed on lockdown, with access to the center of campus being restricted throughout Sunday.

Interim Chancellor Dr. Catherine Edmonds shared a message regarding the shift to remote learning. The full statement is as follows: