ECSU shifts to remote learning for semester following on-campus shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, NC — Elizabeth City State University will proceed with virtual classes until the end of the semester starting Wednesday in wake of the on-campus shooting that left one dead and five others injured Sunday morning, according to university officials.
Watch: Memorial created in response to weekend fatal shooting on ECSU campus
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., just hours after the annual "Viking Fest Yard Fest" was held on the quad, according to university officials. A memorial comprised of flowers, pictures, balloons, and a teddy bear was set up following the shooting. Joshua Smallwood, an ECSU student who was present at the event says he's "glad we’re all here for each other as a community. We’re still here praying for our group. None of this should’ve happened. It was senseless."
In a statement, the university said "ECSU has increased patrols across campus." In the direct aftermath of the shooting, the university was placed on lockdown, with access to the center of campus being restricted throughout Sunday.
Interim Chancellor Dr. Catherine Edmonds shared a message regarding the shift to remote learning. The full statement is as follows:
Dear ECSU Community,
Like many of you, I am devastated by the shooting incident that took place over the weekend. Sadly, a 24-year-old man visiting our campus lost his life. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. I’m also sending support and well wishes to our students who were injured on Sunday.
The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and community remain our highest priorities. In response, we have cancelled classes and all campus events for Monday, Apr. 28 and Tuesday, Apr. 29. All classes will transition to remote learning beginning Wednesday, Apr. 30 through the final three days of the semester, and exams will be delivered remotely.
Please know that support services are available for students, faculty, and staff. For students, please visit or contact ECSU Counseling Services or the Office of the Dean of Students. After-hours and on-call counseling services remain available at 252-335-3275. Faculty and staff should reach out to the Employee Assistance Program at 866-511-3365.
I am grateful for the swift actions of ECSU Police, local law enforcement, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, whose coordinated response ensured the safety of our campus.
The Viking community is resilient and, remember, we are family. We will get through this together. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and every member of our campus community affected by the tragedy.
Sincerely,
Dr. Catherine Edmonds
Interim Chancellor