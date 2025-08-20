Gov. Youngkin sends boats, crews to Hampton Roads as Hurricane Erin nears

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) says state resources are ready help first responders in Hampton Roads as they handle potential impacts from Hurricane Erin.

The coastline along North Carolina and Virginia will likely see the worst of impacts from Hurricane Erin on Thursday from midnight to 8 a.m., Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich says. While the core of the storm will stay over water, its great tropical storm force winds are far-reaching, posing a threat to coastal areas.

Watch Gov. Youngkin's full briefing:

Gov. Youngkin warns Virginians of threat Erin poses to areas like Hampton Roads, Eastern Shore

During a briefing on Wednesday night, Gov. Youngkin warned residents that when Hurricane Erin makes its closest path to the coastline early Thursday morning, coastal communities will face flooding threats.

"That tidal flooding and the tropical storm warnings have now extended up and down the East Coast. We are seeing it offshore on the Atlantic East Coast, but onshore for Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore — which includes both Accomack and Northampton County," said Gov. Youngkin.

Watch: Tropical storm force winds expected to be over the Outer Banks Thursday morning

Tropical storm force winds expected to be over the Outer Banks Thursday morning

To prepare for Erin, Youngkin says he's asked state police to pre-position resources. This includes sending out boats and crews along the coast, including on the Eastern Shore and in Hampton Roads, and having helicopters prepared to respond.

“This is a dangerous storm… The Hampton Roads region is blessed with extraordinary depth in its first responder community, because, of course, of its location and history. But we have augmented that with support [from state resources],” he noted.

Watch: Outer Banks visitor 'not cutting trip short' for Hurricane Erin

Outer Banks visitor 'not cutting trip short' for Hurricane Erin

Regarding transportation impacts, Gov. Youngkin says as of Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., bridges and tunnels will stay open. However, that's subject to change, and officials will be keeping an eye on road conditions as Erin brushes by the coast.

The governor urged Virginians to be cautious during the storm, stating, “Make sure you have a plan. And do not drive through heavy water. Your car is not a submarine… Stay off the roads and stay in a safe place.”