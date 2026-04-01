Hampton Roads schools adjust schedules for redistricting election

Hampton Roads schools are deciding on plans for April 21st in anticipation of schools serving as polling locations.

Some districts are moving to close for the day or plan to shift to online classes due to security concerns stemming from high foot traffic as residents vote in the special election on redistricting.

Chesapeake

The Chesapeake School Board voted to make classes asynchronous on April 21. Board members cited security concerns in this decision. 17 Chesapeake schools will serve as polling locations.

Hampton

Hampton City Schools decided to close schools on April 21, making it a student holiday and using the final banked student instructional day. 23 Hampton schools will serve as polling locations.

Newport News

Newport News Public Schools decided to make April 21 a virtual asynchronous learning day. A statement cited security concerns in this decision.

Norfolk

Norfolk Public Schools will not hold classes on April 21.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Public Schools has updated its calendar to make April 21 a teacher workday.

Suffolk

Suffolk Public Schools will not be making changes to their schedule for the April 21 election and will remain open.

Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach School Board voted to close schools April 21. To make up for the closure, 10 minutes will be added to the school day from April 13 through June 8. 58 Virginia Beach schools will serve as polling locations.

Watch related: Virginia House advances controversial congressional redistricting plan

Virginia House advances controversial congressional redistricting plan

On April 21, voters will decide on the redistricting referendum that, if approved, would give Democrats a 10-to-1 advantage in the state's congressional map.