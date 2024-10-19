'I was told I had six months to live:' Hampton breast cancer survivor uses 2nd chance to help fight hunger

In the United States, the American Cancer Society says there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors, including those who have completed treatment and those still going through it.

The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One of those survivors is a Hampton woman whose diagnosis propelled her to help people.

Florence Okonkwo-Kozoyed told News 3 that her story of surviving stage four breast cancer started when she least expected it.

"I was taking care of my dad and I wasn't taking care of myself and then I got a knot in my chest, " explained Kozoyed. "I was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer and told I had six months to live,"

Immediately following this news, Florence said she knew what she had to do with the days she had left.

"I went driving around and riding around and I saw people living under the bridge in Newport News. I immediately got back in my car, went home, and started taking all the food out and giving people food," said Kozoyed.

Her drive to give back didn't stop there. Pretty soon, Florence collected donated food from wherever she could. Before long, her outreach 'Be Blessed Be a Blessing' was built

"I started renting trucks and having people help me to rent trucks and trailers and going into the community to feed people," recalls Kozoyed.

As Florence continued to work in the communities, others believed in her mission, which is how she put her outreach on wheels.

Renee Figurelle with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank says Florence and her team have helped them

"What we are trying to do is get more produce into our community," explained Figurelle.

To reach as many people as possible, the food bank received a grant and used it to give Kozoyed a truck to transport food to needy communities.

On Saturday, we spoke to some of these individuals who told me how much this act of kindness meant to them

"The food prices are high like extremely high and once you pay your bills and do what you have to do sometimes you just don't have it," explained Chiquita Powers.

"Everything is going up except for the pay it seems like and I'm also a single mother so it's a struggle," added Amy McGee.

The average risk of a woman in the US getting breast cancer in their life is about 13% according to the American Cancer Society That means there is a 1 in 8 chance a woman will develop breast cancer.

Recipients say Florence's story has opened their eyes to how important their health is

"You really have to watch how you eat and take care of yourself all of the above," said Powers.

