How to keep your home cool while saving money on your energy bills

Summer 2024 has certainly been hot. Although it's not over yet, it's time for you to start thinking about ways to cut your energy bill.

With air conditioners practically running around the clock and the time to turn on the heater approaching fast, there's a way you can save without sacrificing your comfort.

Experts say it's good to check your furnace now so it won't be an emergency later.

"That furnace can turn on and run for five minutes and not run again for two weeks," said James Olesen, operations manager at Home Comfort. "Turning it on and making sure that the blower comes on and you're getting warm air out of your register is going to set you up for when it does get cold, you at least know that it works."

James says your best move is to test your furnace now, even if you aren't ready to turn it on full-time.

Here are a few tips to reduce energy usage in your home and keep some money in your wallet:

  • Close your blinds: Keep your blinds closed during the day to block out the sun and keep rooms cooler. This simple step can reduce the amount of heat entering your home, easing the burden on your HVAC system.
  • Get a smart thermostat: Schedule the heat or AC to run less when you are not home.
  • Unplug electronics: Electronics and small appliances that are off but still plugged in continue to draw power. Unplugging them when not in use can prevent unnecessary energy consumption.

It's also recommended that you change your furnace filter every season. This improves the air quality in your home and can help prevent the blower motor from overheating, reducing the risk of fire.

