'I’m so tired of this gun violence:' Hampton councilwoman, community attend candlelight vigil for 17-year-old

HAMPTON, Va. — Vic’Quan Newton, 17, was a Hampton High School football player and was loved by so many. Many of his loved ones came together in a candlelight vigil.

His family is calling for justice after he was shot and killed.

With candles in hands, many are grieving the loss of the Hampton teen.

Hampton Mother mourns 17-year-old son killed in Monday night shooting Ellen Ice

"My son did not live the lifestyle that his killer lived," Viccarra Coker, Newton's mother, said. "My son had a high GPA, multiple college acceptance letters already received, including JMU, Old Dominion, Norfolk State, North Carolina State, South Carolina State Liberty, I can go on and on."

Newton’s mother, Viccara Coker says her son did not live a life that was aligned with how he was killed.

"He has never been in a gang," Coker said. "He has never lived a life of crime."

Hampton Police say Vic’Quan was shot multiple times near Michigan Avenue. He drove away and then crashed his car on La Salle Avenue, according to police reports.

He was one offour teens killed in Hampton Roads last weekend.

Watch previous coverage: 'I'm in disbelief:' Mother mourns 17-year-old son killed in Monday night shooting

'I'm in disbelief;' Mother mourns 17-year-old son shot and killed Monday night

Hampton Councilwoman Hope Harper called for a change.

"I’m angry," Harper said. "I’m so tired of this gun violence plaguing our cities. Not only in Hampton, but in Hampton Roads. Quan was the fourth gun violence victim."

The city of Hampton’s Youth and Young Adult Opportunities office stands with the teen’s family.

"If you know something, say something. We need justice for this family," a staff member with Hampton’s Youth and Young Adult Opportunities office said. "Young people, we need to stop the violence and put the guns down."

So far, no arrests have been made in the deadly shooting.

If you know anything that may lead to a suspect or motive, you are asked to call Hampton Police at 75-727-6111 or the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.