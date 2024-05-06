Significant uptick in James City County, Williamsburg phone scam attempts: Law enforcement

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department and the Williamsburg-James City County Sheriff's Office said they had received an uptick in reports of scam attempts on local residents.

According to police, scammers posing as law enforcement officers have been calling people demanding money.

The scammers are known to use aliases such as “Deputy Shawn Anby” or “Derek Petterson,” and claim to have a warrant for the arrest of the intended target, police said.

These scammers then threaten to arrest their intended target unless immediate payment is made.

Payment methods requested include peer-to-peer payment apps such as Coinstar and cryptocurrency.

Police said the scammers are known to utilize phone numbers ending in -0860, -3356, and -7055.

The Richmond Police Department issued a similar warning in January, and the New Kent Sheriff's Office reported similar incidents in March and April, police said.

Police said they had reason to believe the scam attempts may be linked to a broader network of fraudulent activities.

The Police Department urged citizens to exercise caution and skepticism if they are contacted by anyone requesting money, gift cards, or personal and financial information.

They said that no law enforcement personnel will ever contact a citizen directly to request money be given.

Residents concerned that they may have a warrant for their arrest should contact law enforcement agencies directly to confirm whether such warrants exist, police said.

Police asked anyone who has received suspicious communication to contact law enforcement and report the matter.