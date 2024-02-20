19-year-old from Suffolk killed in crash on I-664 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A person died in a two-car crash on I-664 in the Bowers Hill area of Chesapeake. Now, police are asking the public to help them find out what happened.

Police were made aware of the crash around 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-664, south of Military Highway, police say.

During the incident, two cars crashed, causing both drivers to lose control and go off the road, police say. The two cars both hit the guardrail and one of the cars flipped over, police added.

The driver of the car that flipped over was taken to the hospital and he’s expected to survive, police say. He’s been identified by police as 18-year-old Elvis Cruz.

The driver of the other car died in the crash, police say. Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Lauryn Leonard from Suffolk.

Police say charges are pending in connection to the crash.

Police are still looking into what caused the crash. If you saw either of the cars on I-664 before or during the crash, you’re asked to contact police by calling 804-750-8788 or emailing question@vsp.virginia.gov.

Cruz was driving a 2008 red Pontiac Vibe and Leonard was driving a 2000 grey Toyota Solara, police say.

