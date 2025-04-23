Publix holds grand opening for new Chesapeake location

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — City leaders and residents gathered to commemorate the grand opening of Publix's new store in Chesapeake on Wednesday.

The grand opening for the store was held at 7 a.m. The new store is located at 1620 Cedar Road. That's near the road's intersection with Dominion Boulevard South.

The supermarket spans 48,387 square feet and employ about 140 associates.

This marks further expansion of Publix's footprint in our area: The Carrollton location opened in January and the Virginia Beach store opened in the Red Mill area back in December. There are also locations in Kill Devil Hills, Williamsburg and Suffolk.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth across Hampton Roads,” said Jared Glover, Publix media relations manager. “We look forward to delivering Publix’s legendary service and quality food as well as being active members in this great community.”