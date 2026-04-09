17-year-old killed in shooting on Landing Creek Dr: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 17-year-old has died after being shot on Wednesday night, according to Chesapeake police.

Chesapeake police responded to the 900 block of Landing Creek Drive at around 11:05 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot in the head.

The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police say.

The suspects were last seen in a gray SUV leaving the area at the time, police say the suspects are unknown.

Chesapeake Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department or submit a tip through Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.