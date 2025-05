CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 3-year-old who was found unresponsive in a pool over the weekend in Chesapeake has died, the city's police department says.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to the 500 block of Foxgate Quarter for a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old in the family pool. The child was then taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, police said the child did not survive.

Police say they're investigating the incident.