A bear-y grand stroll: Bear seen in Chesapeake neighborhoods

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Residents in Chesapeake saw a bear walk through their neighborhoods on Thursday.

Willie McMeans said he saw the bear outside his workplace on Queen City Road. That's in the area of Providence Road and South Military Highway.

Virginia Beach Virginia Beach family concerned for safety after man randomly shoots into home John Hood

On social media, others said they saw the bear on Sparrow Road and Indian River Road.

"Heard the rustling and thought it was a cat," McMeans told News 3's Jay Greene. "And then it walked up casual, like 'Hey, how y'all doing?' And we watched like he was going on about his business."