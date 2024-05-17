Watch Now
A bear-y grand stroll: Bear seen in Chesapeake neighborhoods

Posted at 10:33 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 22:33:29-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Residents in Chesapeake saw a bear walk through their neighborhoods on Thursday.

Willie McMeans said he saw the bear outside his workplace on Queen City Road. That's in the area of Providence Road and South Military Highway.

On social media, others said they saw the bear on Sparrow Road and Indian River Road.

"Heard the rustling and thought it was a cat," McMeans told News 3's Jay Greene. "And then it walked up casual, like 'Hey, how y'all doing?' And we watched like he was going on about his business."

