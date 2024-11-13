All I-664 northbound lanes reopen following a car crash near Pughsville Rd.

Update: Traffic is moving again on the I-664. The crash has been moved into the shoulder and is no longer closed. You'll still see traffic heading northbound though. - Conor Hollingsworth

All northbound lanes closed on I-664 near Pughsville Road in Chesapeake because of a car crash.

Stay away from the area. If you planned on taking the MMMBT, look for alternatives, as this is on the drive towards that bridge.

You can take Portsmouth Blvd, US-58 or Dock Landing Rd East to avoid that incident. Then take the western freeway back west, or move your drive over to the HRBT.

We will update this article as new information comes in.