Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stabbing family dog in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of stabbing a family's 3-year-old pitbull in Chesapeake's Deep Creek neighborhood earlier this month. The dog's owner, Brandi Hoover, said the stabbing led to her dog Blu's legs becoming paralyzed.

Previous coverage: Chesapeake woman accuses couple of stabbing her dog, leaving him paralyzed

Chesapeake dog recovers after being stabbed in dispute

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, Joseph Horton is charged with felony animal cruelty in connection with the October 6 incident. Madison White has an active warrant for trespassing related to the same case.

The charges stem from an attack on the 3-year-old dog in his family's backyard. Hoover said Horton and White stabbed Blu multiple times during the incident. Hoover was acquainted with the couple and was temporarily letting them stay in her shed, until she asked them to leave and relocate after about one month. Hoover said they returned unannounced on October 6, which is when the incident occurred in Hoover's backyard.

"Blu was just protecting his home," Hoover said.

Hoover says the attack left Blu's legs paralyzed.

Chesapeake Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly spoke to Horton and White previously about the incident. They claimed that they were allowed to be on Hoover's property that day. They also said Blu was attacking them, and they acted in self-defense.

The investigation into the animal cruelty case remains ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.