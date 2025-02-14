Watch Now
Camper stolen from parking lot leaves Chesapeake family homeless

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake family was left homeless after their camper was stolen, according to police.

Police say a single mother and her two children were living out of the trailer before it was stolen.

The Coleman 17B camper pictured above was stolen from a church parking lot in the 1500 Block of S. Battlefield Boulevard on Jan. 20, according to police. The suspect hitched the trailer to their pickup truck then drove off.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

