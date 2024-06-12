Chesapeake City Council halts new voting system, tables recycling discussion

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Tuesday, Chesapeake City Council members spent hours listening to public comments on two topics many people cared about: curbside recycling and a change in the city's voting system.

If approved, both would have been put on the November ballot, though that wasn't the case.

Sixty people signed up to speak on both topics, but the majority of people spoke about the need for the voting system change.

The proposed change to the voting system would create eight single-voting districts, and citizens in those districts would vote for the council members who would represent them.

According to the Chesapeake NAACP, the change would offer better representation to certain areas of the city.

The decision to approve a referendum to put this subject on the November ballot was considered, but it did not end up getting approved.

Curbside recycling was cut from the budget two years ago, many citizens have signed a petition asking for its return.

Instead of approving a referendum on recycling, council members decided to table the decision until next month. It will be brought up once again on July 9.

More information about the cost is expected.