Chesapeake council to revisit curbside recycling at Tuesday meeting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two years since curbside recycling went away in Chesapeake — the second-largest city in Virginia by population — advocates will have a chance to discuss the matter at Tuesday's city council meeting.

According to Tuesday's council agenda, recycling will be one of three primary discussion points open to the public.

During the meeting, a resolution to consider imposing a fee that would re-establish the curbside recycling program will be discussed, according to the agenda.

This comes a few months after a petition to to bring back curbside recycling received 1,000 signatures.

Chesapeake residents have been calling for a return of the program ever since it went away in 2022.

The meeting will take place at the City Hall Council chamber at 306 Cedar Road.

Those interested in speaking on the topic will need to register on the date of the meeting in the council chambers before the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., the city said.