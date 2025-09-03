Chesapeake cutting suspect arrested in Moyock, following 'law-enforcement situation'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man who allegedly cut a woman on Independence Parkway in Chesapeake was arrested in Currituck County, North Carolina following a law-enforcement incident on Wednesday, Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) confirmed.

CPD said that a suspect was arrested by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office in connection with a "law-enforcement situation" at the Moyock Commons area near the Food Lion.

On Wednesday around 11:41 a.m., officers went to the 500 block of Independence Parkway, where they found a woman with "a laceration wound," CPD said. The woman told officers that she did not know the suspect.

The suspect was tracked to Currituck County, where the county's sheriff's office arrested him.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that the Chesapeake cutting suspect was connected to Moyock incident.

CPD said they are not releasing the suspect's name or charges yet.

The incident delayed the dismissal at Moyock Elementary Schools, per a request from the sheriff's office, Currituck County Schools shared on Facebook. As of 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, the school resumed "student pick-ups and bus departures."

News 3 will update this article as new information comes in.