Chesapeake dad creates fitness coloring book to encourage physical activity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake, VA — A local dad is combining creativity and fitness to combat childhood obesity with a unique coloring book. Quinton Boykins, owner of Hope Fitness in Chesapeake, developed the book to bond with his daughter, merging her love for coloring with his passion for fitness.

The innovative book features pages illustrating simple fitness techniques, such as push-ups, which children can color in. The goal is to motivate kids to try out these exercises for themselves. Since its release, Boykins has sold multiple copies and hopes to inspire children both locally and across the nation to become more active.

"One of the biggest concerns we have in our country is childhood obesity," Boykins said. "Growing up in the 80s and 90s, I spent most of my time playing outside and participating in sports. Back then, we didn’t have the distractions we have now, like social media and video games."

Parents interested in encouraging fitness in their children can find the coloring book on the Hope Fitness website.

For more information, visit the Hope Fitness online store.