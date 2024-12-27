Chesapeake fundraiser supports sheriff’s deputy after house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A fundraiser was held at Honey and Hooch in Chesapeake to benefit Sheriff’s Deputy Jai Johnson, who recently lost his home and dog in a house fire. The gathering drew a substantial turnout, illustrating community support during a difficult time.

The fire occurred while no one was home, and crews were able to bring it under control quickly. However, the damage to the residence was extensive.

Johnson is currently staying with family as he navigates this challenging situation.

“I think it's wonderful that they've managed to do that for us. It’s just amazing; the overwhelming support is incredible, and it’s nothing I’ve ever expected,” Johnson said.

While the exact amount raised during the fundraiser is not yet known, approximately 200 people attended to show their support. Honey and Hooch announced that 15 percent of the proceeds from the event will go directly to Johnson and his family.

For those interested in further supporting Johnson, another fundraiser is planned for next week.