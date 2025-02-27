Chesapeake La Petite Academy worker charged with child abuse, cruelty, neglect: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A worker at La Petite Academy in Chesapeake was arrested on Tuesday. Feb. 25 and charged with child abuse, cruelty, child neglect, among other charges, according to Chesapeake police.

Carolyn Tinkey, 19, was charged with cruelty, child abuse causing serious injury, failing to secure medical attention for an injured child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of assault and battery, according to court records.

Chesapeake police say they received an allegation of child abuse involving an incident with Tinkey on Nov. 11, 2024 while she was working at La Petite Academy on Plantation Lakes Circle in Chesapeake. Tinkey was arrested and charged following an investigation.

Tinkey was released and is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Tuesday, Mar. 4.

This is a developing story.