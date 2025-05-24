Chesapeake mom advocates for more mental health services for military members

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As many Americans enjoy barbecues and time with loved ones on Memorial Day, it is important to remember the true significance of the holiday: honoring those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

A Great Bridge family knows this day's weight all too well. They tragically lost their son, Sean Bell, a Bronze Star recipient, who returned home after combat service only to face his most challenging battle—his mental health.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Angela Bell, Sean's mother, is using this time to advocate for better mental health support for military members and their families. She recalls her son’s lifelong desire to join the military. "From the sixth grade, he wanted to be in the military—and he chose the Army," Angela said. Sean enlisted at just 17, shortly after the events of 9/11, serving in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, and Korea.

When Sean returned home, Angela noticed signs of distress. "You could see the PTSD from fireworks... in traffic," she explained. After receiving the Bronze Star while in active combat, Sean struggled with specific triggers, including heavy traffic.

Despite Angela’s efforts to help him access support, Sean felt unable to reach out for fear of repercussions on his career. Angela believes this fear is common among service members. "You need to be able to talk to someone without it going on your record, without the possibility of losing your job or clearance, or feeling ashamed," she said.

In February 2021, Sean took his life, just five weeks shy of retirement. The latest data from 2022 indicates that over 6,000 veterans died by suicide, including 184 from Virginia.

In memory of Sean, his loved ones have found meaningful ways to honor him, including tattoos. "This is a tattoo of Sean’s signature... we picked this one because the left hand is closest to the heart," Angela said.

Since losing her son, Angela has dedicated herself to helping veterans, providing support through homeless veteran transitional housing, and organizing various events. She highlights recent improvements on a national level, such as the introduction of the suicide prevention hotline, 988, which provides immediate assistance to those in crisis.

As Americans gather for Memorial Day celebrations, Angela reminds everyone to take a moment to reflect: "It's not just a thank you for your service; it's about remembering those who gave their lives."

For more information on mental health resources for veterans and their families, visit the official VA website.