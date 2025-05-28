Chesapeake police and community collaborate to curb violence as summer approaches

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As summertime quickly approaches, residents of Chesapeake are reminded that warmer weather can sometimes bring an increase in violence. To an effort to reduce crime, police officials and representatives from the NAACP are working on an ongoing collaboration.

Dr. Shirley Auguste, a Chesapeake mother and president of the Chesapeake branch of the NAACP, recognizes that the relationship between police and the public can sometimes be rocky. Recently, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky met with local civil rights group members to discuss their Violence Interrupters Program in the South Norfolk community.

In 2022, the police department established a partnership with trusted members of the community. According to officials, this collaboration has been effective in calming tensions and reassuring residents that police are actively investigating issues. Community members have felt more comfortable sharing information with these trusted figures than with uniformed officers.

Additionally, the Chesapeake Police Department has implemented a mentorship initiative known as the "Blue Program," which aims to reach out to troubled youth. Officers engage with young individuals, particularly those who may be leaning toward joining gangs, to share stories of the potential consequences of such choices.

Dr. Auguste emphasized the importance of fostering positive relationships between the community and law enforcement. She mentioned that ongoing training for recruits focuses on treating everyone with respect and preventing incidents like the George Floyd tragedy from happening in Chesapeake. While she acknowledges that perfection is unattainable, she believes that the police are committed to doing their part.

Both Dr. Auguste and police officials agree that accountability is critical in this partnership. Community members are encouraged to hold law enforcement accountable, but they also stress the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining safety.