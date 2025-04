CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are asking for your help in finding the parents of two missing kids.

On Sunday morning, Chesapeake police officers found a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl walking along the street near the intersection of Old Atlantic Avenue and Liberty Street.

They are asking for the public’s assistance in locating their parents or guardians.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.