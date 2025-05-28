Chesapeake police lowers age requirement to address staffing shortages

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As summer approaches, many students are contemplating their future and pondering the question, "What am I going to do with my life?"

In response to this uncertainty, the Chesapeake Police Department is changing its recruitment policies to draw in younger candidates.

Under the new policy, the Chesapeake Police Department will now allow 19-year-olds to apply for positions as police officers. The ideal candidate is someone who is 19-and-a-half, or close to turning 21 by the time they complete the police academy.

Police Chief Mark Solesky says there are currently 42 open positions within the department. By recruiting younger individuals, the department aims to address two primary challenges: filling necessary roles and offering young people an alternative career path.

When asked about the reasons for the current staffing shortages, Chief Solesky cited multiple factors, including retirements and military spouses being transferred.

For Chesapeake residents interested in a law enforcement career, the police department encourages them to sign up for a ride-along program. This program allows potential recruits to see firsthand what a police officer's daily responsibilities entail.

Those interested in learning more or signing up for a ride-along can do so here.