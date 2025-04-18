Chesapeake police officer hit head-on by driver; DUI charges pending

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer was hurt on the job Friday after being hit head-on by a driver who police suspect was intoxicated.

This happened in the early morning hours in the 1300 block of South Military Highway.

Police say the crash happened when the driver crossed into the lane that the officer's marked patrol vehicle was in.

The officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay, police say, adding that the seat belt significantly reduced the severity of the injuries.

The driver who hit the officer's vehicle was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, police say. DUI charges are pending.

Police are continuing their investigation.