CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are searching for a missing 36-year-old woman.

Kate Lamoria was last seen wearing a pink and yellow sweater with black leggings.

Lamoria was last seen driving her red 2017 Volkswagen with a Virginia license plate number of TEM-3163.

If anyone has any information regarding Lamoria's whereabouts, please contact the Chesapeake police at 757-382-6161.