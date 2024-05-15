Watch Now
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare to host event focused on stopping healthcare workplace violence

Posted at 12:24 PM, May 15, 2024
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare (CRH) said it held an event Wednesday to combat workplace violence in the healthcare field.

According to CRH, healthcare professionals are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than workers in any other field.

The group held a Healthcare Violence Prevention Fair on May 15 at 9 a.m. in the hospital's main lobby at 736 Battlefield Blvd.

Reese Jackson, President and CEO of CRH gave opening remarks at the event, followed by the Commonwealth's Attorney for the city of Chesapeake.

CRH said it would be partnering with local officials to support injured workers.

The event was designed to provide employees with de-escalation tips, self-defense demonstrations, personal safety advice, and other support, according to CRH.

