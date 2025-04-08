Chesapeake Regional Medical Center opens emergency department behavioral health unit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Medical Center has officially launched its first Emergency Department Behavioral Health Unit, providing local residents with greater access to mental health care.

The hospital hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate this important addition, which allows patients to receive necessary mental health support without leaving the Chesapeake area.

The new unit is designed to assist individuals in crisis, offering a calm and supportive environment that minimizes the stress and noise commonly found in traditional emergency departments.

In addition to patient care, the unit is expected to aid law enforcement officers responding to behavioral health emergencies.

"Our police officers have a crucial role in delivering mental health services to the community," said Chesapeake Chief of Police Mark Solesky at the event. "Often, multiple units are on-site to assist patients, so this new unit will enable one officer to support multiple patients, freeing them to return to the street and perform their critical duties for the city,"

The hospital is also currently working on a 20-bed in-patient behavioral health unit, expected to open in early 2026, which will further expand mental health care options in the region.