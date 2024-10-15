Chesapeake Restaurant week kicks off, here's how small businesses are doing in this economy

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — This week Chesapeake residents will be eating good in the neighborhood during the city's restaurant week.

On Saturday, News 3 sat down with one of the participants, 'Neat Bird Chicken and Whiskey in Summit Point who are known for their fried chicken and gluten-free options.

Since opening in 2022, Neat Bird said they've faced challenges like other small businesses, like high prices for supplies like eggs. As Election Day draws closer, manager Bryan Lewis says he'd like to see the presidential candidates focus more on small businesses.

"Obviously the tax burden is a huge thing that's really what holds us back the most is how much more we pay in taxes than some people do," explained Lewis. "It's harder for us to survive because we don't have the infrastructure that corporate restaurants have. We want someone who is going to support us financially not hand out wise but take the tax burden off some of us,"

Restaurant week continues tomorrow until Oct. 18. To learn more about Neat Bird's menu this week click the link, here.