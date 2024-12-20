Chesapeake senior with mental health condition missing since Thursday: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police need your help finding a missing senior. Here's their report:

Chesapeake Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 67-year-old Shukri Salaam.

Salaam was last seen in the 1400 block of Commerce Ave. in Chesapeake on December 19, 2024. Salaam has a diagnosed mental health condition and requires medication.

Salaam is a black male, approximately 5'07" tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. A photo is attached to this release. Salaam was last seen wearing a tan army style jacket, green shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If anybody has seen Salaam or has any information about where he is, please call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757)382-6161, 911, or the Crime line.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesapeake Police. Citizens may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com or on your smart phone app store P3tips.