CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake woman died following a shooting on Parkside Drive, according to police.

Police say Gabrielle Leigh Kelly, 20, was found fatally shot Monday evening near the 2900 Block of Parkside Drive around 7:57 p.m. She was transported to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Chesapeake police are still investigating this incident.

